Former Arsenal star meets King Charles after becoming the world’s richest former footballer

Former Arsenal and France star Mathieu Flamini recently met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace after becoming ‘the world’s richest former footballer’.

Flamini shared photos from his meeting with King Charles at Buckingham Palace, where he attended a summit alongside other business leaders in the bioeconomy sector.

Captioning his Instagram post, the former Arsenal midfielder said: “His Majesty King Charles is stepping up for the bioeconomy. Europe is at a turning point. Act now, or fall behind. The U.S. is scaling. China is accelerating.

“Meanwhile, Europe’s industrial edge, especially in chemicals (now just 13 per cent globally) is shrinking. The solution? Green chemistry. The technology is ready. What we need is speed and ambition.

“Now is the moment for bold action in Biotech Act II: Create demand (30 per cent bio-based by 2030) (and) Extend CBAM to chemicals.

“Europe won’t win on price with China, but it can lead on innovation, sustainability, and responsibility. Strong leadership is here. Now it’s time to deliver.”

The 42-year-old, who represented France at the international level, has built significant wealth since ending his playing career in 2019.

Flamini is a co-founder of GF Biochemicals, a company developing sustainable alternatives to fossil-based products, and is estimated to have a net worth of £10billion.

GF Biochemicals focuses on replacing petrochemicals with greener alternatives for industrial use across a range of sectors, including industrial manufacturing and production.

Since hanging up his boots in 2019, Flamini has become a prominent figure in climate innovation and environmental issues.

After co-founding GF Biochemicals nine years before his retirement from professional football, he subsequently took on the position of CEO.

Flamini has previously said his interest in environmental matters began at a young age, saying: “As a child, I had two passions: football and sustainability.”

Flamini made 246 appearances during two spells at Arsenal. He first joined the Gunners following their 2003-04 Invincibles season from French side Marseille, where he started his playing career.

His first stint at the Emirates lasted four seasons, during which he helped the Gunners lift the 2005 FA Cup.

Following a spell in Italy with AC Milan, where he won Serie A in 2010-11, the Frenchman returned to Arsenal in 2013 and won another two FA Cups during his second spell in north London.

He left Arsenal in 2016 and later played for Crystal Palace and Spanish side Getafe, where he finished his playing career in 2019.

Flamini won three caps for France and was voted Arsenal Player of the Season in 2007-08.