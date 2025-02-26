FORMER BANK MANAGER IN COURT FOR 10 COUNTS OF FRAUDULENT OFFENCES



A 42-year-old former Bank Manager at Zambia National Building Society (ZNBS) Kasama Branch, has pleaded not guilty to ten counts of various offenses in the Kasama Magistrate Court.





ZANIS reports that this is the matter, which has been reallocated to Magistrate Chapson Silwimba, involving Dalitso Phiri, a resident of Cropping area in Mambwe District of Eastern Province.



In count one, Phiri is accused of fraudulent false accounting contrary to section 326 (a)of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.





Particulars of the offence are that Dalisto Phiri on December 8, 2017 being a servant of the Zambia National Building Society (ZNBS), with intent to defraud, made a false entry in the bank account of Evans of Kwenge held at ZNBS his employer.



Phiri purpoted to show that on the said day K25,000 was credited and paid to Evans Kwenge’s Bank Account.





In count two, Phiri is accused with theft by servant contrary to section 278 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.



Particulars of the offence are that Dalisto Phiri on December 8, 2017 being a person employed by ZNBS as a Bank Manager did steal K25,000 the property of the said ZNBS his employer.



In count three, Phiri is accused of uttering a false document contrary to section 352 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.





Particulars of the offence are that Dalisto Phiri on December 8, 2017 being a person employed by ZNBS as a Bank Manager knowing and fraudulently did utter a false document namely a withdraw slip worth K25,000 to Chama Mtonga purporting the same to have been genuinely issued when in fact not.





In count four, Phiri is accused of fraudulent false accounting contrary to section 326 (a)of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.



Particulars of the offence are that Dalisto Phiri on December 22, 2017 being a servant of ZNBS, with intent to defraud did make a false entry in the bank account of Rebbecca Nkole held at ZNBS, his employer.





Phiri purported to show that on the said day, K25,000 was credited and paid to Rebbecca Nkole’s bank account.



In count five, Phiri is accused with theft by servant contrary to section 278 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.





Particulars of the offence are that Dalisto Phiri on December 22, 2017 being a person employed by ZNBS as a Bank Manager did steal K25,000 the property of the said ZNBS, his employer.



In count six, Phiri is accused of fraudulent false accounting contrary to section 326 (a)of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.





Particulars of the offence are that Dalisto Phiri on February 16, 2018 being a servant of ZNBS, with intent to defraud did make a false entry in the bank account of Simon Mweemba held at ZNBS, his employer.



Phiri purported to show that on the said day, K25,000 was credited and paid to Simon Mweemba’s bank account.



In count seven, Phiri is accused with theft by servant contrary to section 278 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.



Particulars of the offence are that Dalisto Phiri on February 16, 2018 being a person employed by ZNBS as a Bank Manager did steal K25,000 the property of the said ZNBS, his employer.



In count eight, Phiri is accused of fraudulent false accounting contrary to section 326 (a)of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.





Particulars of the offence are that Dalisto Phiri on November 7, 2018 being a servant of ZNBS, with intent to defraud did make a false entry in the bank account of Edith Kaitule held at ZNBS, his employer.



Phiri purported to show that on the said day, K25,000 was credited and paid to Edith Kaitule’s bank account.





In count nine, Phiri is accused with theft by servant contrary to section 278 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.



Particulars of the offence are that Dalisto Phiri on November 7, 2018 being a person employed by ZNBS as a Bank Manager did steal K25,000 the property of the said ZNBS, his employer.





In count ten, Phiri is accused of fraudulent false accounting contrary to section 326 (a)of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.



Particulars of the offence are that Dalisto Phiri on November 7, 2018 being a servant of ZNBS, knowingly and fraudulently did utter a false document namely a withdrawal slip worth K20,000 to Jacob Mulenga purporting the same to have been genuinely issued when in fact not.





Phiri, however, pleaded not guilty to all the ten counts.



The court recorded pleas of not guilty in all the ten counts and adjourned the matter April 15 and 16, 2025 for commencement of trial.



The accused person is on police bond.