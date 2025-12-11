Former Bolivian President Luis Arce has been arrested and the timing raises serious questions.





AP reports that Arce was detained by anti-corruption police over alleged misuse of public funds and fraudulent contracts tied to development programs. Prosecutors say more arrests could follow, while Arce’s allies call the move blatantly political.





What makes this even more striking is the context, Bolivia just restored full diplomatic ties with Israel, and the country’s new U.S.-aligned president, Rodrigo Paz Pereira, has been in office for barely a month.





This is the same pattern Latin America has seen repeatedly, a geopolitical pivot toward Washington and Israel followed almost immediately by prosecutions against the previous left-leaning leadership.





AP frames it as a corruption crackdown, but coming right after the foreign-policy shift, the optics are weird at best.