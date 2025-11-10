Former Botswana President Ian Khama describes Tanzanian Samia Suluhu as ILLEGITIMATE PRESIDENT.





“The recent election in Tanzania and from what transpired, the killings around the election… I for once do not recognise the person who was inaugurated as the President of Tanzania. She is an illegitimate president.”





“It is totally unacceptable when an African leader, in order to stay in power, will resort to killing his or her own people. In order to stay in power, they will rig an election, as if they are God’s gift to their country.”





“When you have a country with millions of people, for any leader to think they are the only ones who can be president is pathetic.”