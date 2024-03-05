The person who used to be in charge of the money for the Trump Organization is likely to admit to lying under oath on Monday. This is about an investigation into how the company manages its money.

Allen Weisselberg, who used to be a close friend of Donald Trump for a long time, went to the Manhattan district attorney’s office very early on Monday morning. He should say if he is guilty or not later today.

Weisselberg said no to answering questions. Seth Rosenberg, a lawyer for Weisselberg, also refused to make a statement.

Weisselberg has been talking with Manhattan prosecutors for a few weeks about his testimony during the investigation into the former president. Several people who know about the investigation said that he testified in 2020 and last year.

It is not known which specific charges he will admit to.

In the plea talks, Weisselberg is not expected to go against Trump and will not speak against him in the trial scheduled for later this year.

Trump is accused of lying about his business records to hide a secret payment before the 2016 election. Weisselberg was very involved in the money stuff, but the lawyers for both sides don’t plan to have him testify. Trump says he didn’t do the bad things he’s accused of.

Weisselberg will admit he is guilty again, after pleading guilty to tax fraud in 2022 and testifying in the trial of two Trump Org. Entities are things or beings that exist. Weisselberg told the truth in court and the companies were found guilty and had to pay a fine. The judge decided that Weisselberg will go to jail for five months and then be on supervised release. He spent around 100 days in Rikers Island jail.

The new charges are really bad for Weisselberg, who is old and has health problems. Last month, a judge in New York found Weisselberg guilty of fraud in a case brought by the attorney general. The judge ordered him to pay $1 million, plus interest. This is about half of the $2 million severance he got from the Trump Organization.