Former Chavuma MP arrested for visiting nomination center armed witha gun

The Zambia Police Service has arrested former Chavuma Member of
Parliament Victor Lumayi for allegedly going armed in public at
a nomination centre in North-Western Province.
Zambia Police spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi says officers
arrested Lumayi on May 24 around 17:30 hours in Chavuma
District.
In a statement to ZNBC News today, Chilabi said the suspect
allegedly entered the Chavuma District Council Offices on May
20 around 08:30 hours while carrying a firearm during
parliamentary nominations for Chavuma Constituency.
The council offices were serving as a nomination centre for the
Electoral Commission of Zambia.
He said Lumayi allegedly entered the premises without lawful
authority while armed, causing fear and alarm among members of
the public.
Chilabi said officers recovered a Taurus pistol and 14 rounds
of ammunition from the suspect.
He said police have detained Lumayi in custody and expect him
to appear in court soon.
In a separate incident, police in Kalumbila District arrested
REDSON SISALA, 45, for allegedly going armed in public at the
Kalumbila Town Council Civic Centre during parliamentary and
mayoral nominations.
Chilabi said the incident occurred between 13:30 hours and
14:00 hours on May 21 at the civic centre, which the Electoral
Commission of Zambia was using as a nomination centre.
Police alleged that Sisala openly carried a firearm at the
venue, causing panic and disrupting proceedings.
Officers recovered a 9mm Girsan pistol and 10 rounds of
ammunition from the suspect.
Chilabi said police later released Sisala on bond pending his
court appearance.
He added that police also arrested seven other suspects in
Kalumbila District for idle and disorderly conduct in
connection with the same incident.
The suspects face charges under Section 178(f) of the Penal
Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.