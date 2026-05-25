Former Chavuma MP arrested for visiting nomination center armed witha gun

The Zambia Police Service has arrested former Chavuma Member of

Parliament Victor Lumayi for allegedly going armed in public at

a nomination centre in North-Western Province.

Zambia Police spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi says officers

arrested Lumayi on May 24 around 17:30 hours in Chavuma

District.

In a statement to ZNBC News today, Chilabi said the suspect

allegedly entered the Chavuma District Council Offices on May

20 around 08:30 hours while carrying a firearm during

parliamentary nominations for Chavuma Constituency.

The council offices were serving as a nomination centre for the

Electoral Commission of Zambia.

He said Lumayi allegedly entered the premises without lawful

authority while armed, causing fear and alarm among members of

the public.

Chilabi said officers recovered a Taurus pistol and 14 rounds

of ammunition from the suspect.

He said police have detained Lumayi in custody and expect him

to appear in court soon.

In a separate incident, police in Kalumbila District arrested

REDSON SISALA, 45, for allegedly going armed in public at the

Kalumbila Town Council Civic Centre during parliamentary and

mayoral nominations.

Chilabi said the incident occurred between 13:30 hours and

14:00 hours on May 21 at the civic centre, which the Electoral

Commission of Zambia was using as a nomination centre.

Police alleged that Sisala openly carried a firearm at the

venue, causing panic and disrupting proceedings.

Officers recovered a 9mm Girsan pistol and 10 rounds of

ammunition from the suspect.

Chilabi said police later released Sisala on bond pending his

court appearance.

He added that police also arrested seven other suspects in

Kalumbila District for idle and disorderly conduct in

connection with the same incident.

The suspects face charges under Section 178(f) of the Penal

Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.