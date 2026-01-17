FORMER CHIEF JUSTICE CHIBESAKUNDA URGES OPPOSITION UNITY AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS





By Gloria Mwangala, Freelance Journalist



Former Chief Justice Lombe Chibesakunda has called on opposition political leaders and civil society actors to unite in a bid to remove the New Dawn Government from power ahead of the August 2026 General Election.



Justice Chibesakunda chaired a meeting of the Council of Elders held on Friday, 16 January, 2026, at Kapingila House in Kabulonga. The meeting was attended by several opposition political party leaders, most of them affiliated with the Patriotic Front (PF), as well as representatives from civil society organisations.





According to sources familiar with the meeting, Justice Chibesakunda urged participants to remain calm as the Council of Elders continues consultations with various aspiring opposition presidential candidates. The objective, the meeting was told, is to arrive at a single opposition presidential candidate who would challenge the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) in the 2026 polls.





Among those present at the meeting were NGOCC Chairperson Ms Beatrice Katebe, Mr Fackson Shamenda, a former labour movement leader and Friedrich Ebert Stiftung actor, PF faction leader Mr Given Lubinda, former Higher Education Minister Mr Brian Mushimba, and Ms Chishala Kateka, among others.





The involvement of Justice Chibesakunda in mobilising opposition unity has, however, sparked debate within political and legal circles. Critics argue that her active role raises questions about the perceived independence of the Judiciary during the Patriotic Front’s time in government, particularly given her former position as Chief Justice.





Furthermore, the developments have reignited discussions around the opposition’s calls for the separation of powers. Some observers question whether these calls are driven by genuine democratic conviction or are influenced by the opposition’s own experiences and alleged abuses of authority during their time in power.





As Zambia moves closer to the 2026 General Election, the unfolding efforts to consolidate the opposition are likely to intensify public debate around governance, democratic norms, and the role of former state officials in partisan political processes.