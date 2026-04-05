Former CIA agent John Kiriakou says the JFK files will never be released because “they point directly at Israel.”





He said in an interview: “About a year ago, I said, thank God that the President finally released the remaining documents. And he said, no, he didn’t. I said, yeah, he did. He was compelled by law. Congress passed a law twice demanding, compelling the President to release all documents related to the Kennedy assassination.





He said, there are 10,000 documents that are never going to be released. And I said, why? And he said, because every single one of them points directly at Israel. He says that the Israelis were so angry that, A, John Kennedy wouldn’t give them nuclear technology, but more importantly, B, he was actively trying to disrupt the Israelis from acquiring nuclear technology, and they decided they had to take him out.”





Interviewer: “John, why is it that Israel seems to have this much say over the American government? I mean, I don’t get it.”





John: “I mean. No, I. I don’t either. I mean, they’re a small little country. Why do they have this kind of power and control? Is it. I don’t know. I don’t get it. They genuinely believe that it is them against the world, and if they are not among the strongest powers in the world, they’re going to end up floating in the Mediterranean. And so they made a strategic decision in the middle 1950s that they were going to have as much of an impact in American elections as they possibly could.





AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, was created in the 1950s as a domestic lobbying organization supporting Israeli foreign policy goals. Every country has lobbyists in Washington. There’s nothing unusual about that. What’s unusual about it, though? Well, there are several things. Number one, AIPAC is the only one of these organizations that does not have to register as a foreign agent. Why? I don’t know why.





They’re clearly working on behalf of Israel, but they pretend that they’re not. And so they don’t have to register as foreign agents. More importantly, they really started focusing on fundraising for American elections in the late 1960s, and then they were successful in getting President Nixon in 1969 to guarantee Israeli national security. We had never said that before, beginning with Harry Truman.





You know, Harry Truman said that his role in the creation of the state of Israel made him, quote, a damn fool, that he was a damn fool for creating that country. And he said it was the biggest regret of his presidency because it spun out of control almost immediately.”