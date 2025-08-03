Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe has been sentenced to 12 years of house arrest after being found guilty of procedural fraud and witness bribery, making him the first former president in the country’s history to face a criminal conviction.

The ruling was delivered by Judge Sandra Heredia of Bogotá’s 44th Criminal Court on Friday, four days after she declared Uribe guilty of the charges. He was acquitted on a separate count of allegedly bribing a prosecutor.

Uribe, 73, who served as president from 2002 to 2010, has denied any wrongdoing. His defense has announced plans to appeal the verdict.

The case stems from a legal battle that began in 2012 when Uribe accused Senator Iván Cepeda of attempting to link him to the creation of a paramilitary group. Cepeda denied the accusation. In a twist, the Colombian Supreme Court launched an investigation in 2018 into Uribe for alleged witness tampering.

After years of legal proceedings, the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Uribe in May 2024 with procedural fraud, bribery in criminal proceedings, and bribery. His trial lasted 67 days before concluding this week.

Uribe’s claims of innocence were echoed by political allies, including former President Iván Duque and other members of the opposition. Meanwhile, figures aligned with the current government hailed the ruling as a victory for justice.

Senator Cepeda, who has been at the center of the case, welcomed the outcome but noted that legal steps remain. “There is still a long way to go,” he said.