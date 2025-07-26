Former Congolese president on trial Joseph Kabila for treason

BREAKING NEWS – FORMER DR CONGO PRESIDENT FACES TREASON AND MURDER CHARGES OVER M23 REBEL TIES

Former Democratic Republic of Congo president Joseph Kabila has gone on trial for treason and murder, in a case that has rocked the nation’s political and military establishment. The 53-year-old is accused of backing the notorious M23 rebel group, which has been blamed for atrocities in the country’s conflict-ridden eastern region.

Kabila, who governed the mineral-rich country for 18 years after taking over from his assassinated father, Laurent Kabila, in 2001, has denied all charges. He claims the case is a politically motivated attack designed to silence him and tarnish his legacy.

The trial begins amid ongoing clashes in eastern Congo, despite a recently declared ceasefire. Analysts say the timing of the proceedings could further destabilize the region and deepen divisions in the fragile political landscape.

Kabila stepped down in 2019 following a highly disputed election that saw Félix Tshisekedi take office. The transition, once hailed as historic, soon gave way to a bitter rift between the two leaders, setting the stage for what many now see as a politically charged prosecution with wide-reaching implications for peace and justice in the DRC.