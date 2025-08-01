FORMER DEFENCE MINISTER DAVIES CHAMA AND BRIAN DUMISANI NYONI FOUND GUILTY





The Mongu High Court has found former Defence Minister Hon. Davies Chama and his driver, Brian Dumisani Nyoni guilty of shooting and wounding Mushaukwa Mushaukwa during the Mulobezi Parliamentary by-election that occurred in June 2015.





However, delivery of the judgment has been adjourned to 8 August 2025.



The Mongu High Court had scheduled Friday 1st August 2025 as the date to deliver judgment in the case of alleged shooting of a UPND Cadre in Mulobezi By-election that took place in 2015.





In November 2024, Hon. Justice J. H. Mbuzi found Davies Chama, first accused person and Brian Dumisani Nyoni, the second accused person with a case to answer and put them on their defence.





The two accused persons are charged with one count of Acts intended to Cause Grievous Harm contrary to Section 224(a) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





Hon. Davies Chama was the former Patriotic Front Secretary General and former Minister of Defence.



The particulars of offence were that Hon. Davies Chama and Brian Dumisani Nyoni on 6th June,2015 at Mulobezi in the Mulobezi District of the Western Province of Zambia jointly and whilst acting together, with intent to maim, disfigure or disable did wound Mushaukwa Mushaukwa.