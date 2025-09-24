FORMER DIPLOMAT QUESTIONS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S INACTION ON NON-PERFORMING ENVOYS

By Joseph Kaputula

Former diplomat, Muhabi Lungu, has criticized President Hakainde Hichilema’s reluctance to recall underperforming diplomats, four years into his tenure.

Recently, President Hichilema expressed disappointment over the failure of some Zambian diplomats to attract investment since their appointments.

But in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Lungu who served as Zambia’s Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo has questioned why the president would wait so long to express disappointment over diplomats’ failure to attract investment.

He has accused President Hichilema of shifting blame onto diplomats for the country’s lack of foreign investment, further stating that performance indicators would have guided the Head of State in recalling non-performing diplomats within a year or two.

Mr. Lungu has also highlighted that not all diplomats are mandated to secure investments, citing examples like Geneva, where diplomatic work focuses on coordinating UN activities.

PHOENIX NEWS