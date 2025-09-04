Former Driver to Ex-Katete DC Takes Own Lífe under unclear circumstances.

Former Driver to Ex-Katete DC Takes Own Lífe



By White Luhanga



A 28-year-old man in Katete District of Eastern Province has allegedly taken his own lífe by cònsuming an unknown substance under unclear circumstances.





Eastern Province Police Commissioner Robertson Mweemba confirmed the incident , stating that it occurred on September 2, 2025, in Ibex Compound.





John Daka now the deceased was a former driver for ex-Katete District Commissioner Raphael Phiri.





Before taking his own lífe, John left a heartfelt note for his wife, expressing his love and apologizing for his decision. He also mentioned that someone in Lusaka is carrying his child and requested that his wife take care of the child.





Brief facts of the matter are that the deceased, who was the driver for the former District Commissioner, Mr. Raphael Phiri, was attached to the District Health Office.





Mr. Daka reported for duty on the morning of September 2, 2025. He was supposed to go somewhere with the District Health Director, but the DHD was busy, so Mr. Daka got permission to be called when the District Health Director was ready and went home.





When his landlord, Henry Phiri, aged 49, arrived home around 15:00 hours, he saw the Land Cruiser parked and tried to call Mr. Daka, but there was no response.



Mr. Daka’s wife, Martha Banda, aged 27, was away in Chipata.





Later, the landlord heard Mr. Daka crying in the house, which prompted him to damage the padlock and enter the house, where he noticed a strange smell.





He rushed Mr. Daka to St. Francis Mission Hospital, where he died after 16:00 hours while being attended to by medical personnel.





The police visited the scene, and small quantities of vomit were found in the sitting room, along with a su!c!de note on the bedroom table addressed to his wife.





The body was deposited into the St. Francis Mission Hospital Mortuary, awaiting postmortem examination results and burial, as the police suspected no foul play.



©️ Zambia Reports | September 3rd, 2025.