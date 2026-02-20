FORMER GOVERNMENT CHIEF WHIP CLARIFIES CONTESTING IN THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTION IS NOT A PRIORITY AS AT NOW





By Constance Shilengwe



FORMER Luanshya Member of Parliament and Former Government Chief Whip, Stephen Chungu, has clarified his position ahead of the August 13, 2026 elections.





Mr. Chungu says that contesting the elections is not his immediate priority.



Mr. Chungu explained that his current focus is on fostering unity within the party and consolidating support, to avoid a repeat of the 2021 elections, where misunderstandings between aspiring candidates and voters contributed to losses for PF members.





He added that once the party is stronger and the groundwork laid, he will provide a clear decision on whether he will contest and in which constituency.





For now, he emphasised the priority remains building cohesion among opposition members and PF supporters to strengthen the party’s chances in the August elections.



RoanFM Newsroom