former Harvard president Larry Summers reportedly spent his honeymoon on Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious private island, Little Saint James. According to flight records, Summers and his wife, Elisa F. New, flew from Massachusetts on the convicted financier’s private jet, accompanied by Ghislaine Maxwell.

Summers and New flew to Saint James, which critics dubbed “Pedo Island,” shortly after their December 11, 2005, wedding in Cambridge. The disgraced financier’s madam, Maxwell, who was later convicted on s3x trafficking charges, accompanied the couple, The Harvard Crimson reported.

A spokesperson for Summers confirmed the visit but minimized its duration and connection to Epstein’s crimes: “Mr. Summers and Ms. New spent their honeymoon in St. John and Jamaica in December 2005, which was long before Mr. Epstein was arrested for the first time,” the spokesperson told the outlet. “As part of that trip, they made a brief visit of less than a day to Mr. Epstein’s island.”

The island getaway occurred six months after Palm Beach police had already begun investigating Epstein for the r@pe of a 14-year-old girl. Flight logs indicate that Summers flew on Epstein’s jet, often referred to as the “Lolita Express,” three other times after the honeymoon trip. Three of the four flights occurred while Summers was serving as Harvard’s president.

The revelation is fueling the ongoing backlash against Summers’ connections to the disgraced billionaire. Summers, who served as Bill Clinton’s former Treasury secretary and helmed Harvard between 2001 and 2006, resigned from the board of OpenAI (the company behind ChatGPT) on Wednesday amid the growing firestorm.

Hours later, Summers also went on leave from his tenured economics teaching role and his post as head of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Mossavar-Rahmani Center.

Two other affiliated institutions, the Yale Budget Lab and the Center for American Progress, also announced he was no longer associated with them.

The fallout follows the release of over 20,000 pages of documents from Epstein’s estate by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. These documents show Summers and Epstein exchanged thousands of emails between 2013 and 2019, with correspondence continuing until the day before Epstein’s 2019 arrest. Epstein was convicted of sex trafficking minors in 2008 and died by su!cide in jail awaiting trial in 2019.