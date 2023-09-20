FORMER HEAD OF STATE MUST NOTIFY CABINET BEFORE TRAVELING, SAYS THABO KAWANA

MINISTRY of information and Media director spokesperson Thabo Kawana says former President Edgar Lungu is required to inform Cabinet before undertaking any travel, as he is considered a state asset.

In a recent turn of events, Mr Lungu took legal action against the government after his planned trip to Korea was unexpectedly halted on Saturday.

However, he subsequently withdrew his court case on grounds that it will be an academic excercise.

And during a press briefing held yesterday, Mr Kawana clarified that Mr Lungu holds significant knowledge of state secrets, making it imperative that any of his international planned travels are subject to Cabinet approval.

“The state has to secure him as person and also secure the secrets he has as a person that held office of Presidency, so even if the trip is private , the state has to send officers ahead of him and check who has invited him, who is talking to ,what sort of people and so on, so if no notice is given to government and government is unable to provide security to be able to check ahead of the former president then he cannot be allowed to move, he cannot therefore just decide to move out of jurisdiction,” he said.

Mr Kawana said protection of state security needs adequate preparation as the former president is not an ordinary person or private citizen.

“Just flip the coin on the other side, say he went somewhere, and government is not aware and something happens there, the Zambians people will turn around and say you are irresponsible and reckless government, how is it possible that the former went somewhere and you are not aware, so we are responsible of the former head of state, and therefore there is no one gagging his movement or infringing on his rights, he knows and understand he protocols that go with that office,” he said.

Mr Kawana said there are no private movements especially those out of the country, adding that wherever the former President goes he ought to inform government for it to make adequate preparations.

He added that restriction of movement for former heads of state is everywhere stating that Mr Lungu know too much to mingle with every Jim and jack.

“He will not take government by surprise, he will have to give to give government adequate notice, and if government is not ready to provide necessary security he will be stopped from travelling,” he said.