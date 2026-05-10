‎Former Health Minister Elijah Muchima Withdraws from Ikelenge Parliamentary Race



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‎Former Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Ikelenge Constituency, Elijah Muchima, has officially withdrawn his candidature from the 2026 parliamentary elections.



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‎Speaking in a phone interview with Prime Television Zambia in North-Western Province, Mr. Muchima said his decision followed extensive consultations and careful reflection.



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‎He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Hakainde Hichilema and the ruling United Party for National Development ahead of the August 13, 2026 General Elections.



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‎“The nation at large has shown unwavering support to me and the party. Following broad consultations, it became necessary and prudent to reconsider my candidature. I have since encouraged my supporters to rally behind President HH with a massive vote,” Mr. Muchima said.



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‎The veteran politician also thanked the people of Ikelenge and the country for the trust, loyalty, and support they have shown him throughout his more than two decades in public service.



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‎During his tenure as Member of Parliament and later as Minister of Health, Mr. Muchima played a notable role in advancing healthcare delivery, rural development, and infrastructure projects in North-Western Province. He has been widely recognized for his contributions to strengthening health systems, improving access to medical services, and supporting community development initiatives.



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‎Mr. Muchima further assured residents that key development projects initiated during his leadership would still be implemented, including the long-awaited Jimbe–Mwinilung’a Road project, which he said Government is expected to commence this year.



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‎He reiterated his commitment to continue serving the people of Ikelenge and Zambia through national development efforts and mobilization activities in support of President Hichilema’s re-election campaign.

Source: Prime Television Zambia