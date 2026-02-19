FORMER HEALTH MINISTER HON. MUCHIMA PLEDGES LOYALTY AND SUPPORT TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

FORMER HEALTH MINISTER HON. MUCHINA PLEDGES LOYALTY AND SUPPORT TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA





IMMEDIATE past minister of Health Elijah Muchima says he cannot question the appointing authority why he has been relieved of his duties.





Yesterday, President Hakainde Hichilema relieved Dr Muchima and his Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises Development counterpart Elias Mubanga of their duties.





Speaking in an interview, Dr Muchima said he will continue being loyal and supportive to President Hichilema as he has done a lot for the country.





“I can’t question the authority why I was appointed and why I have been disappointed. Mine is to appreciate President Hichilema for having considered me to be a Cabinet Minister for almost five years, a chance which has not been given to other friends.





“I just have to give him (HH) support. If I don’t give President Hichilema support , who else ? He has done so well. And how can I not be loyal when I was with this party (UPND ) even in opposition… Where can I go? People can have feelings and those are theirs,” he said.



Mathews Malazika

ZDM