Former Kabushi Constituency MP’s son shoots self dead after losing money on aviator

Aviator ‘plane crash takes away’ former Kabushi MP’s son



A MAN of Ndola’s Chinese Complex has tragically ended his life after losing money he realised from the sale of his two Honda Fit cars, on a betting site.





According to Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Mwala Yuyi, Ali Mulenga who was a junior engineer at ZESCO, shot himself dead this morning around 09:00 hours using a hunting rifle.



Yuyi tells TV Yatu that, Mulenga died instantly.





Narrating circumstances surrounding his death, Yuyi says, the deceased had recently sold his two cars and used the money to fly an aviator jet that unfortunately crashed taking away with it, all of his hard earned money.





He shares that, from the time Mulenga lost his money on the Aviator Casino game, he had been having misunderstandings with his wife. He however says he did not leave any note to say why he reportedly ended his life.



Yuyi narrates that before Mulenga shot himself dead, brother to the deceased received a phone call from his mother, Dorothy Kazunga from Lusaka, a former member of Parliament for Kabushi Constituency. He says she notified her son that his elder brother had intentions of ending his life.





Commissioner Yuyi says the mother asked him to rush to his brother’s house. When he rushed to the house, on arrival, he heard a loud gun shot coming from inside the house.



“He rushed inside the house and discovered that the bedroom door was locked and he managed force it open and upon entering the room he found the deceased in the pool of blood.





“The deceased died instantly and the firearm was lying on the floor along side the deceased who was found lying dead facing sidewards…He sustained a deep wound on the left side of the head and one empty cartridge was also recovered at the scene,” the Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer narrates.



He says when his officers visited the incident scene, they found Mulenga lying next to the riffle with and that his face was shattered.





He shares that investigations into the matter are ongoing as the details shared are but only preliminary findings in the cause of his alleged actions.



Yuyi says the deceased’s body has since been deposited into Ndola Central Teaching Hospital.



He urges members of the public to desist from self harm when faced with challenges.



©️ TV Yatu | Noel Iyombwa | April 16, 2026.