Former Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha to graduate from initiation school at 68





Former Limpopo Premier and current Deputy Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Stanley Chupu Mathabatha, is set to graduate from the Mathabatha Initiation School in Tjiane village today, July 18, 2025, at the age of 68.





Mathabatha, a prominent ANC leader, joined hundreds of initiates at the traditional “Komeng” school near his homestead in Tooseng, Ga-Mphahlele, to undertake the sacred rites of passage to manhood, a significant milestone in his personal and cultural journey.





The Limpopo Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee (PICC), led by Hosi Mudabula Chauke, confirmed Mathabatha’s enrollment, emphasizing the inclusive nature of initiation schools for individuals over 16, as stipulated by the Customary Initiation Act.





Despite his age and stature, Mathabatha has been praised for fully participating in the rituals, though special accommodations, such as a designated tent and dietary considerations, were made due to medical requirements. “His participation proves that cultural rites are timeless and not limited to the young,” Chauke stated, commending Mathabatha’s commitment to tradition.





Sources close to the initiation school revealed that Mathabatha’s decision was influenced by his royal lineage and anticipated leadership roles within his community.





His act has been hailed as a testament to humility and leadership, inspiring both young and old to honor their cultural roots.