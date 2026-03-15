FORMER LUANSHYA MP STEPHEN CHUNGU WARNS OPPOSITION DIVISIONS COULD COST 2026 ELECTIONS





By Constance Shilengwe



FORMER Luanshya Member of Parliament Stephen Chungu says divisions within the opposition are deeply concerning and could lead to serious political consequences.





Mr. Chungu’s remarks follow the formation of the PF Pamodzi Alliance, announced earlier this week by Given Lubinda, Acting President of the Patriotic Front.





Mr. Chungu said some partners proposed transforming the alliance into what they described as a TONSE ECL Movement, a move that created further uncertainty among members and the public.





He explained that the group aligned with former president Edgar Lungu chose to distance itself from the confusion in order to protect the original vision of the alliance.





Mr. Chungu said it is painful to see party members split into different camps despite the sacrifices many made to build and mobilise support for the party while it was in opposition.





He noted that whether some members are excited about leaving or remaining within certain factions, the continued divisions will ultimately result in a loss for everyone involved.





Mr. Chungu warned that with so many camps emerging, it will be practically impossible for the opposition to win elections, adding that the only likely outcome will be defeat.





He further cautioned that the confusion is already visible even at the local level in Luanshya, where he said the divisions could prove disastrous if they are not resolved.



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