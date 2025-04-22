Former Lumezi lawmaker Munir Zulu has been denied bail pending appeal by the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court

MUNIR ZULU SHOULD REMAIN BEHIND BARS, COURT RULES



The Lusaka Magistrates Court has ruled that Munir Zulu will not be granted bail, despite appealing both his conviction and the one-year sentence handed to him last month.



Zulu, the outspoken former MP for Lumezi, had also requested bail while awaiting the outcome of his appeal. However, the court dismissed his application this morning, citing a lack of merit in his grounds for bail.



In its ruling, the court further noted that Zulu showed no remorse throughout his trial. He was convicted of criminal libel over defamatory statements made against Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane, Infrastructure Minister Charles Milupi, and Road Development Agency (RDA) board chairperson Mulchand Kuntawala.



Source: Kalemba | April 22, 2025