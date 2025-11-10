FORMER MINISTER ATTRIBUTES STONING OF PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO INCREASED HUNGER LEVELS IN THE COUNTRY





By Nelson Zulu



Former Labour minister Fackson Shamenda says the stoning of President Hakainde Hichilema on Saturday in Chingola on the Copperbelt by an angry mob is due to increasing hunger levels in the country.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Shamenda says while the act is worrying, the government must ascertain the root cause and take a deep reflection on how it is running the affairs of the country.





He has noted that the incident marks an unprecedented development in the country’s political history and signals growing frustration among citizens and is urging the government to keenly listen to the concerns being raised and take corrective measures.





Mr. Shamenda also warns that such occurrences, if left unaddressed, could set a dangerous precedent for the future, especially that the country is already in the election mood.





Meanwhile, Former Defence minister Richwell Siamunene has blamed the Chingola incident to lack of preparedness from the President’s security personnel.



PHOENIX NEWS