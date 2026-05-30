FORMER MINISTER DEFENDS XAVIER CHUNGU’S QUESTIONING CITING SECRECY LAWS FOR EX-INTELLIGENCE CHIEFS





By Justina Matandiko



Former Foreign Affairs Minister and UPND Deputy Chairperson for the Legal Committee, Mulambo Haimbe has defended law enforcement agencies for questioning former Zambia Security Intelligence Service Director-General Xavier Chungu over remarks he allegedly made during a recent media interview.





Police Spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi has confirmed that Mr. Chungu was picked up for questioning as part of an ongoing investigation and remains in custody.





Speaking on Friday’s edition of Let the People Talk on Phoenix FM, Mr. Haimbe said police were acting within their mandate and stated that intelligence officers are bound by laws and guidelines governing the handling of sensitive information, even after leaving public office.





Mr. Haimbe said the office of the Director-General of the Zambia Security Intelligence Service requires a high degree of secrecy, and that divulging information not meant for public consumption is inappropriate and can attract the attention of law enforcement agencies.





He further suggested that Mr. Chungu could have handled the interview differently, maintaining that individuals who have held positions within the country’s intelligence system have a continuing responsibility to safeguard confidential information entrusted to them during their tenure.





Meanwhile, Mr. Haimbe said the recent security advisory issued by the US embassy in Lusaka should not be viewed as unusual, describing such notices as routine precautionary measures issued by governments to their citizens.





The U.S embassy has issued a security alert, warning its citizens of the potential for civil unrest and low-level violence during Zambia’s election period and advising them to avoid large gatherings and monitor local developments.



PHOENIX NEWS