Former Minister Elias Mubanga has announced that he will not contest for any political office in the upcoming General Elections

Former Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Elias Mubanga, has announced that he will not contest for any political office in the upcoming General Elections.





Mubanga said he has instead chosen to dedicate his efforts to supporting and campaigning for Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and the United Party for National Development (UPND).





“As we move closer to the 13th August General Elections, I will vigorously mobilize and campaign for UPND candidates in Kanchibiya, where I will also cast my vote,” he said.



“Kanchibiya and the entire Muchinga Province, here I come!”