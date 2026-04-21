‎FORMER MINISTER REFUTES EXIT CLAIMS, REAFFIRMS UPND LOYALTY

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‎North-Western | Prime TV

‎By Jackson Mwansa

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‎A former Minister of Health, who also serves as Member of Parliament for Ikeleng’i District in North-Western Province, has strongly dismissed social media reports alleging that he has resigned from the UPND.



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‎He described the claims—suggesting he stepped down over corruption allegations—as false, malicious and misleading, stating that they are part of a coordinated attempt by individuals seeking political advantage and positions within government.



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‎The lawmaker emphasised that he remains a committed and loyal member of the ruling party, calling for unity and the responsible use of social media.

‎In an interview with Prime TV, he said his recent removal from ministerial office does not in any way affect his allegiance to the party or its leadership.



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‎“I remain a dedicated member of the UPND and fully supportive of the party president. My commitment to serving the people and contributing to national development remains unchanged. People should not put me in disrepute with the President by publishing false rumours,” he said.



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‎He further noted that he had previously faced internal party competition but continues to respect party processes and leadership, underscoring the importance of unity within the party.



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‎Reflecting on his recent visit to Ikeleng’i, the MP said the overwhelming reception he received from constituents reaffirmed the trust people still have in him, the President and the UPND government.



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‎“The warm and overwhelming welcome I received from my people is a clear indication that they still believe in my leadership and in the direction of the party,” he added.



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‎He has warned all social media bloggers of possible legal action, including criminal trespass on his integrity, for publishing false information without verifying facts with him, and has called for a retraction within 24 hours.



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‎He described such actions as a cybercrime and has urged the public to disregard misinformation, while promoting constructive dialogue, unity and integrity in public discourse.