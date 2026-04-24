Former Miss Universe ‘k!lled’ by her mother in-law

A former Mexican beauty queen was found shot de@d in her luxury apartment, with her mother-in-law being investigated as the prime suspect.

Carolina Flores Gomez, 27, was found with a gunsh0t wound to the head last Thursday in her apartment in one of Mexico City’s wealthiest neighborhoods, Mexican outlet Reporte Indigo reported.

Authorities believe Gomez, the Miss Teen Universe for northern Mexico’s Baja California state in 2017, was k!lled in front of her baby a day before they were alerted, raising suspicion as to why her husband, Alejandro Gomez, took so long to raise the alarm.

They believe he was home at the time of the murder, along with his mom, Erika Maria, who is the prime suspect, according to the reports.

Building staff did not report hearing gunshots or unusual activity at the high-end residential complex in Polanco, a district known for its wealth and security. Forensic teams have since combed the apartment for evidence.

The Daily Beast reported that authorities claimed both the victim’s husband and mother-in-law were present at the time of the alleged killing.

No one has yet been arrested or charged in connection with the death of Gómez.

Gómez was originally from Ensenada in Baja California, per Puntual.

Baja California governor Marina del Pilar Avila is among those calling for an urgent investigation.

“No crime against a woman should go unpunished. Our thoughts are with her family during this devastating time,” Avila told reporters.