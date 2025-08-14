FORMER MP JAY BANDA ACCUSES GOVERNMENT OF CULTURAL DISRESPECT IN LUNGU FUNERAL DISPUTE





LUSAKA, Zambia – Former Petauke lawmaker Emmanuel Jay Banda, who survived an alleged assassination attempt involving individuals linked to State House, has sharply criticised the United Party for National Development (UPND) government over its handling of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s funeral arrangements.





In a livestreamed national address in exile, Banda argued that the dispute over the burial location in South Africa and the government’s reliance on litigation instead of dialogue had humiliated Zambia on the international stage. He said such matters should be resolved through respect for tradition, unity, and consultation, not through court battles.





“This is not the first funeral of a former president. We have buried five before him without these problems,” Banda said. “Proper leadership means putting aside political differences, following cultural protocol, and consulting the chiefs who are custodians of tradition in Eastern Province, where President Lungu came from.”





Banda stressed that in Zambia’s cultural and Christian context, the executive should work hand in hand with traditional authorities. He faulted the president for failing to personally engage Eastern Province’s two paramount chiefs, namely Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni, and Paramount Chief Gawa Undi of the Chewa people instead leaving the matter to be fought in court.





“The paramount chiefs were not even formally informed of the funeral,” Banda said, calling this omission a grave breach of tradition. “You cannot bury a chief, let alone a president, without involving their traditional leadership. That is taboo in our culture.”





He warned that government’s approach had divided rather than united the nation, and risked leaving a damaging legacy. “Leadership is about bringing people together, even your political rivals,” Banda said. “President Hichilema should be in South Africa negotiating with the family, not sending lawyers to fight them.”





Banda urged the head of state to publicly instruct party members and political cadres to stop issuing divisive statements about the late president, and to guarantee protection for the former first lady and her family. “This is not a time for politics. The widow should feel safe, not insulted. A president’s words become policy, and if you stop the cadres, there will be peace,” he said.





Citing Kenya’s example, where former political rivals now work together publicly, Banda appealed for reconciliation and dignity in handling the matter. “It is not too late to do the right thing,” he said. “History is being written in South Africa right now. Let it not be a history of shame for Zambia.”



Reported by Brian Matambo, Sandton, South Africa