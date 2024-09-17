Former parliamentarians call for calm over “lacuna” debate

THE Former Parliamentarians Association of Zambia (FPAZ) has called for a calm and reasoned approach to the ongoing national debate surrounding President Hakainde Hichilema’s remarks about a potential “lacuna” in the Constitution.

During his address to Parliament last Friday, President Hichilema said there is a lacuna in the Constitution that would make elections be held after eight or nine years.

In a statement, signed by the association president Yizukanji Siwanzi, and Ponde Mecha, the general secretary, stated that it is critical to ensure that constitutional debates, especially those involving the presidency and governance do not lead to unnecessary divisions or instability.

The former legislators, advocated for a bi-partisan, inclusive and transparent constitutional review process calling on all political players and other stakeholders to take part in the review.

“We remind the nation that Zambia’s strength lies in our ability to engage in dialogue and maintain unity, even when discussing sensitive issues. The association acknowledges that there may be areas in the Constitution that require clarification or amendment.”

“However, any such review must be conducted through a comprehensive and inclusive process. We call on the government to initiate a transparent, bipartisan constitutional review that involves input from legal experts, civil society organisations, political parties, and citizens. This process will ensure that any

amendments reflect the collective will of the people and safeguard Zambia’s democratic

future,” read the statement.

The association warned against any reforms that could weaken presidential limits, which are seen as essential in preventing the consolidation of power.

FPAZ also called for increased civic education to ensure citizens are well informed about the Constitution and its implications.

“Zambian people must be fully aware of their rights and responsibilities in any

constitutional reform process,” said the association.

The former law makers urged Zambians to consider the consequences of constitutional ambiguities in other countries, some of which have resulted in term extensions or weakened democratic institutions.

“We encourage both the ruling party and the opposition to engage in constructive

discussions within Parliament and beyond, ensuring that this issue is addressed with the

dignity and seriousness it deserves. The association stands ready to facilitate and

support any efforts aimed at reaching a national consensus on this matter,” read the statement.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, September 17, 2024