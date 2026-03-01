Former PF Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Stardy Mwale joins UPND

Beloved Citizens,



FORMER PF COPPERBELT PROVINCIAL CHAIRMAN MR STARDY MWALE, 3000 OTHERS JOIN UPND IN KITWE DISTRICT





Today, former Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Mr Stardy Mwale and 3,000 others have joined the United Party for National Development (UPND).





This was during a mobilisation exercise held in Kamfinsa Constituency in Kitwe District, citing visionary leadership and various achievements by our Republican President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, over the past four years as their reasons for dumping their various parties.





We urged those who joined to feel free and participate in all party activities and grow the party so that our Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema wins with a landslide victory in August. We explained that our Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema has revived all sectors on the Copperbelt and beyond.





We also thanked our people for turning up in large numbers during today’s engagement meeting in Kamfinsa Constituency.





We urged our people to continue supporting the visionary leadership of our Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema for continued economic and social development of our nation.



Hon Elisha Matambo

Copperbelt Province UPND Chairman