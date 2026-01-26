FORMER PF SG QUESTIONS BILL 7 DENIALS



FORMER Patriotic Front Secretary General Davis Mwila has called on Members of Parliament who voted for Bill 7, now Constitution Amendment Number 13 of 2025, to be open with their constituents.





Speaking to journalists in Lusaka, Mr. MWILA said MPs should clearly state their positions on Bill 7 instead of misleading the electorate.





He said honesty and truthfulness are essential in public office, adding that voters have a right to know the actions and decisions taken by the leaders they elected.





Mr. MWILA claimed to have evidence showing how certain Members of Parliament voted on the Bill and questioned why some are now denying their involvement.





He named Kalulushi Member of Parliament Kampamba Mulenga as one of those who voted in favour of the Bill, expressing surprise at her public denial.



ZNBC