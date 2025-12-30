FORMER PF YOUTH LEADER WARNS OF DEEPENING DIVISIONS, LAUNCHES ‘SAVE THE PF’ CAMPAIGN

Lusaka… Tuesday December 30, 2025

Former Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy National Youth Chairperson, Benja Siwila, has expressed deep concern over declining loyalty, discipline and respect among some members of the party’s top leadership, warning that the situation is undermining the PF’s readiness for the August 13, 2026 General Elections.

In a statement, Mr. Siwila said the continued shortcomings within the senior leadership had fuelled persistent internal wrangles and divisions, which were negatively affecting the party’s growth, stability, mobilisation efforts and overall preparedness for the next elections.

He observed that the current state of confusion and disunity marked a departure from the core values upon which the PF was founded.

He recalled that the PF, under its late founder President Michael Chilufya Sata, was built on discipline, collective responsibility and respect for party structures, principles that enabled the party to grow from a grassroots movement into a governing party.

Mr. Siwila noted that the erosion of these values had contributed to the challenges the party was currently facing and called for urgent corrective action.

Mr. Siwila further said party structures across the country had been expecting unity, progress and clear direction from the leadership, but instead had been met with uncertainty.

He attributed this to what he described as a failure by some leaders to put aside personal interests and provide effective guidance to party members.

Drawing lessons from the party’s past, Mr. Siwila cited the 2014 PF convention that elected late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as party president as an example of unity, democratic maturity and inclusiveness

He said that the acceptance of the convention’s outcome by all contenders at the time had strengthened the party and positioned it for subsequent electoral success.

In response to the current challenges, Mr. Siwila announced plans to launch a nationwide initiative dubbed the “Save the PF Campaign.”

He explained that the campaign would leverage his experience and institutional memory from his tenure as PF Deputy National Youth Chairperson, with a focus on mobilising youths at the grassroots who possess the energy and vision to rejuvenate the party.

He emphasised that the Patriotic Front belonged to its members rather than individuals, and stressed the need to reclaim the party by restoring discipline, strengthening grassroots mobilisation and rebuilding unity from the bottom up.

Mr. Siwila appealed to PF members, supporters and leaders to set aside personal differences and unite in order to safeguard the party’s legacy.

He said collective action was necessary to reposition the PF as a disciplined, united and credible political force capable of offering leadership to the Zambian people once again.