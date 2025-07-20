Former premier and fellow initiates return safely in Limpopo’s cultural homecoming





Ululations and jubilation echoed across Limpopo this weekend as thousands of initiates safely returned home, marking the successful end of the 2025 traditional initiation season.



Communities in all five districts, Sekhukhune, Mopani, Waterberg, Vhembe, and Capricorn celebrated the homecoming with song, dance, and heartfelt reunions.





Among those welcomed back was former Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha, who took part in the sacred rite alongside fellow initiates.





The Limpopo Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee (PICC) confirmed that 529 registered initiation schools operated this season 322 for boys and 208 for girls across the province.





Despite isolated challenges, including two fatalities reported in Moutse and Maake, the season was largely hailed as a success due to strengthened oversight and collaboration among traditional leaders, health officials, and the Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (CoGHSTA).





At Kolobetona initiation school in Mamaila village, 383 initiates were celebrated in a colourful ceremony led by Chief Mojela Mamaila. Families rejoiced at the safe return of their children. “I’m overjoyed to see my son back home, healthy and proud,” said Maria Malatji from Ga-Mothiba, whose 12-year-old son completed the passage to manhood.





MEC Basikopo Makamu, himself a former initiate, lauded the schools for strict adherence to health and safety protocols. Speaking at Ngove Traditional Royal Kraal, Makamu called on graduates to carry forward values of respect and responsibility. “These young people return not just as adults, but as ambassadors of their culture and agents for change in their communities,” he said, urging initiates to take a firm stand against gender-based violence and other social ills.





In Magondweni, Traditional Leader Azwitamisi Munarini attributed his school’s spotless safety record guiding over 800 boys through the process to early medical screenings and strong cooperation with health authorities. “We treat these children like our own,” he said.



Though largely successful, the season was not wi