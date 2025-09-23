Former President Bakili Muluzi has advised  president Lazarus Chakwera to congratulate Peter Mutharika

Former President Bakili Muluzi has advised incumbent president Lazarus Chakwera to congratulate Peter Mutharika for winning the September 16 general elections.





According to statistics, Mutharika, DPP leader, has gained over two million votes with Chakwera trailing behind with over seven hundred thousand votes.





Meanwhile, the Malawi Electoral Commission has announced official results from 24 district councils.





In an interview, Muluzi said he has told Chakwera over the phone that figures clearly indicate that the DPP president is going to win the election.





With this, Muluzi said it would be wise for Chakwera to congratulate Mutharika , saying doing so would cool down the tempers of his followers.





