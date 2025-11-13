Former President Bakili Muluzi throws in towel in Lungu burial impasse, as Makebi Malukula the “Undertaker” Zulu joins Presidential race

MULUZI WITHDRAWS FROM MEDIATION OVER LATE EDGAR LUNGU’S BURIAL IMPASSE





Five months after the passing of Zambia’s Sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, former Malawian President Dr. Bakili Muluzi has announced his withdrawal from the mediation process aimed at resolving the impasse surrounding the late leader’s funeral and burial arrangements.





In a heartfelt statement dated 11th November 2025, Dr. Muluzi expressed deep gratitude and solidarity with the people of Zambia, describing the period following President Lungu’s death as one of “deep national sorrow” that has tested the strength and unity of the Zambian nation.





“I wish to acknowledge the courage, dignity, and patience of the Zambian people, who have continued to uphold peace, unity, and restraint during this difficult time,” Dr. Muluzi stated.





He extended warm compassion to the Former First Lady, Mrs. Esther Lungu, their children, and the extended family, urging continued prayers and understanding as they navigate through grief and unresolved matters related to the burial of the former Head of State.





Dr. Muluzi, who had been leading mediation efforts since June 2025, acknowledged the cooperation and openness of President Hakainde Hichilema, whom he said “readily received calls and considered humble counsel” during the process. He further expressed appreciation to the Government of South Africa and President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as SADC leaders, for their steady diplomatic support and regional solidarity.





The mediation process, which also involved respected Zambian church leaders, notably His Grace Bishop Professor Joshua H.K. Banda and Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda, was aimed at facilitating a peaceful and dignified resolution between the State and the Lungu family.





“Their direct custodianship and moral authority as senior church leaders provided a trusted pastoral framework within which dialogue could be advanced,” Dr. Muluzi noted, adding that the effort was “deeply rooted in the values of peace and reconciliation.”





He also acknowledged Her Excellency Mrs. Graça Machel for personally reaching out to Mrs. Lungu, and Hon. Thandi Modise of South Africa for her role in maintaining transparent communication between Lusaka and Pretoria.





Despite progress made on certain ceremonial aspects, Dr. Muluzi revealed that some issues remained unresolved, citing challenges in securing direct dialogue among all parties.





“While meaningful progress was made, certain matters have remained complex. Attempts to secure direct dialogue did not fully succeed, and therefore the situation has not yet reached final resolution,” he said.





Dr. Muluzi emphasized that his involvement was never political but rather guided by Pan-African values of unity, dignity, and mutual respect, aimed at preserving harmony within Zambia and across the region.





“Our work was guided not by partisan interest but by respect for the Office of the Presidency and the shared conviction that Africa is strongest when we stand together, especially in our most difficult moments,” he added.





Announcing his formal withdrawal, Dr. Muluzi said it was now time to return the matter to the family, the Zambian people, and the Government, allowing them to determine the final burial arrangements in a way that honors President Lungu’s legacy.





“Given the prevailing circumstances and the inability to secure a conclusive pathway forward, it has now become necessary to withdraw from the mediation process. This will allow the final arrangements for the burial of the departed Former President in a manner considered fitting and respectful,” he added



©️ KUMWESU | November 12, 2025