FORMER PRESIDENT ECL CELEBRATES WIFE ESTHER’S BIRTHDAY WITH HEARTFELT MESSAGE





Lusaka, Monday June 2, 2025



Former Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL) today took to social media to celebrate the birthday of his beloved wife, Esther Lungu, in a heartfelt tribute that has since drawn warm reactions from supporters and the general public.



In a moving message President Lungu described Mrs Lungu as his “rock, confidante, greatest blessing and continuous source of all support services.”





“Kindly join me today in celebrating a woman who fills my life with love, strength and purpose,” the former Head of State wrote.



He continued, “May this new chapter bring you endless joy, peace and fulfillment of your dreams and wishes. I am honored and privileged to walk this long journey of life with you. Our children, grandchildren and I, love you more with each passing day.”





President Lungu concluded the touching message with a simple yet profound message: “Happy birthday, babes.”



Madam Esther Lungu, who served as First Lady from 2015 to 2021, is known for her dedication to philanthropic work through the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust, which focuses on improving the welfare of women and vulnerable communities across Zambia.





Social media was abuzz with warm birthday messages, as many joined the former president in wishing Madam Lungu continued health and happiness.