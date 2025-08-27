FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU WAS A DEMOCRAT WHO WILLINGLY CONCEDED DEFEAT – MAKEBI ZULU





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The family of late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has expressed concern over recent remarks made by President Hakainde Hichilema, describing them as an unfortunate to the legacy of the former Head of State.





In a statement issued by family spokesperson Makebi Zulu, the family acknowledged that government, through Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, had initiated formal negotiations with them, but stressed that continued political statements surrounding the burial of the late President were causing unnecessary tension.





Mr Zulu said the family was particularly disturbed by President Hichilema’s remarks made on August 24, 2025, during a tour of the Copperbelt, where he alleged that the late President resisted handing over power in 2021.





He clarified that President Lungu was a democrat who willingly conceded defeat, rejected calls from within his party to petition the election results, and facilitated a smooth transition of power.





He pointed to Mr Lungu’s own public remarks at the burial of PF official Jackson Kungo as proof of his statesmanship.





On allegations by President Hichilema that he was once a target of shootings linked to the former President,Mr Zulu strongly rejected the claims, describing them as regrettable and unfortunate.





He stressed that such innuendos unfairly tarnished the Former PF leader’s reputation and should not be associated with the late leader, urging President Hichilema to exercise restraint in his public discourse.





Mr Zulu has since emphasized the need for sincerity, decency, and genuine efforts were needed to rebuild trust during this difficult period.



#SunFmTvNews