Edgar Lungu will be buried in South Africa – Family announces

PRESS STATEMENT FROM THE EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU FAMILY.

For Immediate Release

On behalf of the Lungu family, we wish to announce that the funeral and burial of our beloved Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu will take place here in South Africa, in accordance with the family’s wishes for a private ceremony.

This period has been deeply emotional for family, and we are grateful for the overwhelming support and condolences extended to the family from across the continent and the globe.

We would especially like to extend our sincere appreciation to the Government of the Republic of South Africa for their respectful support and for honouring the family’s decision to hold a private funeral and burial here in South Africa.

Your non-interference and respect of the South African Constitution and rights of the family and the desire of the family is commendable and will give space to mourn and celebrate the life of our loved Edgar Chagwa Lungu in dignity and peace.

The visit of the Honourabke Minister for International Relations, Mr Ronald Lamola, was heartwarming when he came to convey a message of condolences on behalf of President Cyril Ramaposa.

The Lungu family continues to seek peace and unity amongst fellow Zambians during this time and thanks all friends, supporters, and members of the public for their understanding, compassion and willingness to mourn the former head of state who, as it has been resolved by the family, will be buried here in Johannesburg South Africa at a private funeral.

Further details regarding the funeral arrangements and burial will be shared to the Zambian and South African public in due course.

Issued by:

Hon. Makebi Zulu

Family Spokesperson

Date: 20th June 2025.