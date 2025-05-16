Former President Edgar Lungu would have been in jail by now if UPND hated him, but we don’t – Simuuwe

Lungu would have been in jail by now if UPND hated him, but we don’t – Simuuwe



UPND media director Mark Simuuwe says the ruling party does not in any way hate former President Edgar Lungu.







Simuuwe said if the UPND harboured any hatred toward Lungu, the party would have facilitated for his arrest the moment President Hakainde Hichilema assumed office.



“Our priority has always been and remains, the fight against corruption, irrespective of time, status, or political affiliation,” said Simuuwe.





The media director was responding to remarks made by Tonse Alliance member, Mumbi Phiri during her appearance on Hot FM yesterday.



Phiri suggested that both Hichilema and Simuuwe harbored personal hatred toward former President Edgar Lungu.





But Simuuwe dismissed the allegations and expressed concern over the tone and language used during the broadcast, especially that it was coming from a senior figure like Phiri.





He said the Tonse member needed to maintain responsible discourse, particularly from senior figures in society like her whom he regarded as a mother.





“It is not appropriate for parents and leaders to use such language on public platforms. Children and the general public listen to these programmes and we must all be mindful of the messages we send. We respectfully remind Ms. Phiri, as a mother and a senior politician, that she has a responsibility to promote unity and focus on strengthening the Tonse Alliance, which is currently facing challenges,” he added.





“Terms like ‘hatred’, ‘tribe’, or ‘political persecution’ should not be used to distract from the broader national interest, which is to ensure transparency, good governance, and development.”





He said the UPND remained focused on delivering development in line with their party manifesto.





“To date, we have made significant progress, with around 90 percent of our goals already achieved,” said Simuuwe…https://kalemba.news/politics/lungu-would-have-been-in-jail-by-now-if-upnd-hated-him-but-we-dont-simuuwe/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, May 16, 2025