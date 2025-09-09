FORMER PRESIDENT MUTHARIKA VOWS TO “RESCUE MALAWI” AS 2025 ELECTIONS NEAR





Former President Peter Mutharika has officially declared his bid for the September 16, 2025 presidential elections, promising to “rescue Malawians” from what he calls a nation in deep crisis.





Addressing supporters in Chiponde, Mangochi District, on Saturday, September 6, Mutharika painted a grim picture of Malawi’s current state, saying the country is “broken” but pledged to restore stability if given another mandate.





“This country is in ruins, but I will rescue it. I have put in place measures that will bring things back on track,” Mutharika told cheering crowds.





The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader spent the day on the campaign trail across Mangochi, making stops in Chiponde, Nselema, Nsanama, Liwonde, and Mangochi town, where he continued to rally support for his comeback bid.