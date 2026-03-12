FORMER PRESIDENT RUPIAH BANDA EULOGISED ON DEATH ANNIVERSARY



Governance Commentator, Samson Zulu, has eulogised former Republican President, Rupiah Banda, as a leader whose tenure demonstrated prudent management during the country’s difficult economic times.





His reflection comes on the 4th anniversary since the passing of Banda on 11th March 2022, aged 85, with public records indicating that the fourth Republican President who served between 2008 and 2011, died of cancer.





Speaking in an interview with Byta FM News, Zulu says Banda helped steer the country through the global recession while maintaining economic growth.





He further credits Banda for his firm leadership in overseeing Zambia’s transition from a heavily indebted poor country to a middle-income nation.





Zulu attributes Banda’s admirable leadership to his practical implementation of his academic qualifications in Economics as well as extensive exposure in his time as a diplomat.





Meanwhile, Choma resident, Amon Hamaidi, remembers Banda as a good and dedicated leader.





Hamaidi recounts that during Banda’s reign, the country’s economy was stable, with people easily having access to money due to thriving economic activities.



