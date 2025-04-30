Former Presidents are not exempt from security searches at the airport in Zambia- Dickson Jere

Editor’s choice: Former Presidents are not exempt from security searches at the airport in Zambia



By Dickson Jere



The issue of airport security is thorny. And it has been for a longtime now. While all passengers – especially on departures- are required to be searched for the safety of aircrafts, some are exempt. This exemption – by law and practice – is reserved for a small clique of passengers. By the way, even pilots and crew members get searched before boarding the plane even though they are the ones in command of the same machine.



Anyway, in Zambia, the responsibility of searching passengers falls on the shoulders of the Zambia Airport Company Limited (ZACL) but in line with international standards and government regulations. This is common practice all over the world.



By law, convention and practice, the Heads of State and their Deputies may be exempt from searches in a number of jurisdictions by virtue of their office.



In Zambia, only the President and visiting Heads of State and their spouses are exempt as per Government Circular of 2025. The second category is that of Vice President and visiting Vice Presidents and their spouses. And their baggage is included in this category.



So, any government official – whether serving Minister, Member of Parliament or Judge – are required to be searched at the airport. Former leaders are also not exempt by this Government Circular. However, by practice, these people are searched in private in the VIP lounges. That is why you do not see them removing belts and all.



Why Search them?



It is the international requirement in aviation for airports to search every passenger and crew. It is for the safety of all passengers especially on commercial flights. You cannot trust anyone on earth and that is why even priests and pastors are made to remove belts. It is what it is! If you relax the security protocols at your airport, the country maybe downgraded. You may even have airlines searching your VVIPs on entrance of the aircraft to make sure that they comply.



I know there is a group of those suffering from the “You Don’t Know Me Syndrome” that they throw tantrums for just asking them to be searched. They have a sense of entitlement. However, the same people do not make noise when searched elsewhere in Europe and all.

Anyway, if I had a way, I would include the former Presidents and visiting former Presidents on the list of those exempt from security searches at the airport. I think this category deserves it but off-course not their entourage. Former Presidents and their spouses should be included on the exempt list.



By the way, whether one has a Diplomatic Passport or not, he is not exempt from being searched. I had one and I know the protocols. But sometimes one may be luck that the officers exercise discretion by allowing you to pass but that is not provided for in the law.







NOTE: President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya (as he then was) used – once in while – to pass through the normal security checks and removed his belt to be searched as a normal passenger. That sent a signal that all must comply for the safety of the aircrafts.