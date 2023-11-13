Former RTSA Chief Zindaba Soko denies forging dead man’s NRC

FORMER Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) chief executive officer Zindaba Soko and his co-accused have pleaded not guilty to forging a passport and National Registration Card (NRC) bearing a dead person’s name.

Soko, 45, a transport consultant of Old Lilayi Road, is jointly charged with Ibrahim Mbongo, 24, a student of Libala South, Kelvin Kisambara, a businessman, both of Tokyo Way.

They are jointly charged with forgery, uttering false documents, found in possession of property believed to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained.

Between January 1 and 17 this year, with intent to defraud, the accused allegedly forged NRC255428/10/1 in the names John Tembo, who was reportedly dead, according the police.

The accused further purported to show that the NRC was genuinely issued by the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship, when infact not.

It is further alleged that Kisambara later fraudulently uttered the the purportedly forged NRC to a banker at FNB bank in Chilenje.

Thhe accused pleaded not guilty to the charges before magistrate Irene Wishimanga, who refused to grant bail to Mbongo and Kasimbara, who are reportedly serving sentences for other crimes.

The case was adjourned to November 27 this year.

(Mwebantu)