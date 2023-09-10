Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 83, to run for office again

Nancy Pelosi, who used to be in charge of the US House of Representatives, plans to run for re-election next year in November.

Mrs Pelosi, who is 83 years old, was chosen by the people in her San Francisco area to represent them in 1987. She then had two separate times when she was the leader, called the speaker, from 2007 to 2011 and from 2019 to 2023.

She was in charge of the Democrats in the House of Representatives for twenty years before stepping down as leader when the Republicans won last year’s election.

Her choice to run again is likely to start debate again about how old US political leaders should be.

Ms Pelosi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and continue our recovery.

Our country wants America to demonstrate to the world that our flag is still flying, representing freedom and fairness for everyone. That’s why I want to be elected again – and kindly ask for your vote.

Mrs Pelosi is the first woman ever to be the speaker of the House in the United States. She has been very important in either helping or stopping the plans of many presidents.

She is given a lot of recognition for helping to pass the important healthcare law under former President Barack Obama, as well as laws about building things like roads and dealing with climate change under current President Joe Biden.

Mrs Pelosi openly disagreed with Donald Trump during his time as president, and she became well-known for tearing up a copy of his State of the Union address while he wasn’t looking.

She resigned as the leader of the Democratic party when the Republicans won back control of the House of Representatives in the election last year. Kevin McCarthy was chosen as the speaker of the House after a long selection process.

The choice to leave the highest position has caused people to think that she might retire after the 2024 midterm election.

But according to the US media, she told her top advisers and activists at a morning meal on Friday that she plans to run for another term as an official before officially announcing it later.

She decided to run for a 19th term in office as the country thinks about how old its top politicians are getting.

Joe Biden, the President of the United States, will be 81 years old when he attempts to get re-elected next year. His expected competitor, previous President Donald Trump, will be 78 years old.

Some people are wondering if Mitch McConnell, the highest-ranking Republican in the Senate, should step down. This is because he seemed to freeze again at a media event last week, which is the second time it has happened in a little over a month.

Most surveys show that most Americans, about three-quarters of them, support age limits for people who work in the White House and Congress.

About the same number of people are worried that Mr. Biden’s age might affect his physical and mental abilities, CNN reports.