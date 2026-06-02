FORMER SPY CHIEF XAVIER CHUNGU SLAPPED WITH 11 COUNTS, HIS LAWYER SAYS



Detained former Zambia Intelligence Service Director-General, Xavier Chungu has been slapped with 11 counts of various alleged offences, his lawyer, Godfrey Kunda has disclosed.





Mr. Kunda of George Kunda and Company expressed his concern to KBN TV that his client has been in detention since Thursday last week without being presented before the courts.





He revealed that Mr. Chungu, who is also Liberal Democrats Party Presidential candidate in the August general elections, has been charged with 7 counts of Communicating certain information contrary to Section 4 of the State Security Act

3 counts of Seditious Practices under the Penal Code and one count of prohibition of publication and disclosure of security and intelligence information under the Zambia Security Intelligence Services Act.





“He has been slapped with 11 counts in total,” he said.



Mr. Chungu was arrested following a media interview with the Zedpodcast.