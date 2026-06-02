PARAMOUNT CHIEF MPEZENI TO BE BURIED NEXT TUESDAY



The Ngoni Royal Establishment has announced that the late Paramount Chief Mpezeni will be laid to rest on June 9, 2026.





Senior Chief Nzamane disclosed the burial arrangements today when Bishop George Lungu paid a visit to the royal household at Ephendukeni Palace.





He said the body of the late Paramount Chief Mpezeni is expected to arrive in Chipata on Thursday, June 4, ahead of the funeral and burial ceremonies.





Senior Chief Nzamane said preparations for the burial are progressing well as mourners continue to pay their respects to the late traditional leader.







Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people died in Lusaka on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the age of 75.





The late traditional leader served as Paramount Chief of the Ngoni people and was widely respected for his leadership and contribution to the preservation of Ngoni culture and traditions.