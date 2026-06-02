IT’S STRANGE GARY NKOMBO WAS CHARGED WITH ASSAULT WHEN ITS PLAIN CLEAR HE IS THE VICTIM – KABIMBA

IT’S STRANGE GARY WAS CHARGED WITH ASSAULT WHEN ITS PLAIN CLEAR HE IS THE VICTIM – KABIMBA



Opposition Economic Front President, Wynter Kabimba, has described as “laughable” the two counts of assault levelled against former Mazabuka Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo, arguing that the former lawmaker was merely defending himself during the incident in question.





Mr. Nkombo was yesterday charged with two counts of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm following allegations that he and his supporters assaulted two individuals during the filing of nominations for the Mazabuka parliamentary seat.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka today, Mr. Kabimba said the decision to charge Mr. Nkombo was contradictory adding that the events surrounding the altercation were witnessed by many people and appeared to show Mr. Nkombo acting in self-defense.





Mr. Kabimba said that after police charged Mr. Nkombio for assault, the police officers at the scenes during the ordeal must also be charged for neglect.





“The police were there and allowed the assault to happen in their presence, so they too should be charged,” said Mr. Kabimba.



He maintained that had the police adequately protected Mr. Nkombo, there would have been no need for him to defend himself.



RCV