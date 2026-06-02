I Never Said Brian Mundubile should be arrested – Kambwili

 OFFICIAL STATEMENT



I have seen the information circulating on social media claiming that I said Brian Mundubile should be arrested.





Let me be clear: I have said no such thing.



I have nothing against Hon. Brian Mundubile. He is my brother, just as Makebi Zulu is my brother. In politics, we may stand on different sides of the aisle, but that does not make us enemies.





In fact, I am calling for opposition unity ahead of the 13th August general election.



The challenges facing our nation are bigger than any one person or party. If we continue to fight among ourselves, the only people who win are those who do not have the people’s interests at heart.





Let us unite. Let us disagree without hatred. Let us work together for a better future for all Zambians.



CK

 One Zambia, One Nation.



#OppositionUnity #13thAugust #ZambiaFirst #TogetherWeCan