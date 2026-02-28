FORMER TUNISIAN PM JAILED FOR 24 YEARS FOR AIDING JIHADISTS TO TRAVEL TO SYRIA





FORMER Prime Minister of Tunisia Ali Larayedh saw his initial 34-year jail term reduced to 24 years on Thursday evening for allegedly aiding Tunisian jihadists in travelling to Syria for years.





Late on Thursday evening, it was official: Ali Larayedh, former Prime Minister of Tunisia, received a 24-year jail sentence for aiding Tunisian jihadists travel to Syria during the Syrian war, a case known as “Tasfir”.





The Appeals Court of Tunis was firm in its decision, which lowered the final sentence by ten years. The prosecution had initially demanded a 34-year jail term, which had been confirmed by the first trial result in May 2025.





Larayedh’s party, the Islamist opposition Ennahda, denounced the decision as “politically motivated”. Larayedh’s first trial last year had been marked by doubts when it came to solid proof for the accusations.





Seven other individuals were also sentenced at the same occasion, with verdicts requiring between three and 28 years in prison.





Ali Larayedh was Prime Minister of Tunisia from 2013 ⁠to 2014, just after the Arab Spring.



Africanews