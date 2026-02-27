Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says he sent a letter to the president Trump warning him not to enter a war with IRAN 🇮🇷.





Lloyd Austin is warning the White House to DO NOT ATTACK IRAN 🇮🇷.



According to the claim, his message to the Trump was “if the U.S. goes to war, the consequences could be catastrophic” and IRAN could bring the US downfall.





For context, while he is in office Austin repeatedly stated that the U.S. “does not seek conflict with Iran” but would defend its forces if necessary.





With tensions rising again in the Middle East and massive military deployments underway, this raises a big question:





Is Washington being pulled toward another major war despite internal warnings?



Even the former Defense Secretary is sounding the alarm…





War with IRAN is not a joke.



It’s a gamble with the future of the United States.



Follow Connecting the dots & beyond